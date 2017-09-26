Melinda's Garden: Plan & Plant for seasonal interest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that we're going from summer to autumn, you can celebrate the change of colors and textures in the garden.

Start out the year with early bloomers like grape hyacinths.

You can include a variety of spring blooming perennials like hellebores that have multiple seasons of interest with evergreen leaves and interesting blooms. You can also include those with multiple benefits like spring blooming lungwort with attractive flowers, interesting foliage and hummingbird appeal.

