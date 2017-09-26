Magic of China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens

HALES CORNERS (WKOW) -- After an extended stay that drew more than 100,000 visitors last year, a revamped "China Lights: The Magic Returns" is back in Wisconsin with an almost entirely new light show.

On Wednesday, Shirley Walzcak, Hui Yan Liu and Joe Mrozinski stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

The 2017 festival runs through October 22, featuring nearly 50 handmade giant lantern displays, two stages for Chinese folk-culture activities and two dining areas with Asian and Western food vendors.

The lights show is put on as a part of a Chinese campaign with the goal of holding 100 lantern shows in 100 cities to spread Chinese culture and promote cultural exchange worldwide. Lantern lighting has been a custom for thousands of years in China, and Zigong City now boasts 38 lantern-making companies with 80,000 lantern artisans.

Tickets are still available. China Lights runs Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

