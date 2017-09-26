Jurors begin deliberations in Jakubowski federal trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- A jury is scheduled to begin deliberations at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the trial for a former fugitive's firearms case.



Joseph Jakubowski is being tried on felony charges of burglarizing guns and silencers and being a felon on possession of firearms. If the jury of two women and ten men convict Jakubowski on both charges, the former fugitive faces up to 20 years in prison.

Testimony in the Jakubowski trial included descriptions of the Janesville man's arrest after a nationwide manhunt. Jakubowski testified he broke into and burglarized the gun store. His attorney focused on aspects of criminal charges. Jakubowski's attorney maintains elements of one felony charge are not proven.



During the trial, former fugitive Jakubowski was compliant with court directives, except refusing to stand on three occasions. He appeared in street clothes during trial, with no visible security apparatus.



One juror in the Jakubowski trial is an N.R.A. member and another is a county government official.