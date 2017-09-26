Non-stop flights from Madison to Philadelphia start April 2018

MADISON (WKOW) -- Travelers in Madison will have a new, non-stop option to get to Philadelphia.



Dane County Regional Airport announced Tuesday that Frontier Airlines is adding three, weekly non-stop flights to Philadelphia International Airport. The flights will start April 8, 2018 and leave Madison on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“Thanks to the terrific support of the Madison community we’re able to announce another non-stop destination from Madison,” Richard Oliver, Frontier Airlines spokesman, said in a statement. “Dane County Regional Airport is a great partner, and we look forward to working with them to make this route a success.”



You can start buying tickets Tuesday, September 26, 2017.