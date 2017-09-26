Man falls to death from Mt. Olympus balcony in Lake Delton

A motorcyclist is dead after authorities say he caused a series of crashes in Rock County Monday night.More >>
A motorcyclist is dead after authorities say he caused a series of crashes in Rock County Monday night.More >>
The driver accused of causing the deaths of the mother and father of twin toddler boys was sentenced today to 15 years in prison.More >>
The driver accused of causing the deaths of the mother and father of twin toddler boys was sentenced today to 15 years in prison.More >>
Police have arrested a Madison man in a shooting Monday afternoon in Madison.More >>
Police have arrested a Madison man in a shooting Monday afternoon in Madison.More >>
The Confederate flag was the topic of a lengthy public comment session at the Elcho school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The Confederate flag was the topic of a lengthy public comment session at the Elcho school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Adams, Wisconsin. The fire began Monday afternoon at Friendship Connection on the 100 block of Main Street in Adams. Flames could be seen shooting from the upper floor.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Adams, Wisconsin. The fire began Monday afternoon at Friendship Connection on the 100 block of Main Street in Adams. Flames could be seen shooting from the upper floor.More >>
A house in the Town of Beloit is considered a total loss, after a fire caused $275,000 worth of damage.More >>
A house in the Town of Beloit is considered a total loss, after a fire caused $275,000 worth of damage.More >>
11.2 percent of registered voters in Dane and Milwaukee counties were deterred from casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election, because of Wisconsin's Voter ID law, according to a survey conducted by a UW-Madison political science professor.More >>
11.2 percent of registered voters in Dane and Milwaukee counties were deterred from casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election, because of Wisconsin's Voter ID law, according to a survey conducted by a UW-Madison political science professor.More >>
The City of Madison is trying to keep one of its signature companies from moving part of its operation to Fitchburg.More >>
The City of Madison is trying to keep one of its signature companies from moving part of its operation to Fitchburg.More >>
A jury is selected Monday in the federal trial of Joseph Jakubowski, the Janesville man accused of stealing a cache of weapons leading to a 10-day, nationwide manhunt.More >>
A jury is selected Monday in the federal trial of Joseph Jakubowski, the Janesville man accused of stealing a cache of weapons leading to a 10-day, nationwide manhunt.More >>
A proposal for the 2018 executive budget in Fitchburg removes funding used by the Boys and Girls Club to accommodate children at their Allied Drive location.More >>
A proposal for the 2018 executive budget in Fitchburg removes funding used by the Boys and Girls Club to accommodate children at their Allied Drive location.More >>
"I always feel the need to talk to our players about everything that you think might be on their mind." Said Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst at his weekly Monday press conference in reference to his players reacting to national anthem protesting.More >>
"I always feel the need to talk to our players about everything that you think might be on their mind." Said Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst at his weekly Monday press conference in reference to his players reacting to national anthem protesting.More >>