Man falls to death from Mt. Olympus balcony in Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Lake Delton Police announced Tuesday a man accidentally fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at Mt. Olympus Resort this weekend.

Emergency medical crews were called to the resort at 2:31 a.m. Sunday.

Police say witnesses told them a man scaled a third-floor railing and stood stationary on an adjacent pillar. He then successfully jumped onto another pillar located across an opening in the stairwell, before losing his balance and falling approximately forty feet onto a concrete slab below. Medics took the man to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, and he was flown by helicopter to a Madison hospital before dying.