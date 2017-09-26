75th anniversary of earliest snow on record in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - On September 26th - 27th, 1942, an historic winter storm moved through the Upper Midwest dropping the earliest measurable snow ever on record.

The highest snow total from this event was in Sauk Centre, Minnesota with 9.0 inches. In Wisconsin, an impressive 6.3 inches fell in Eagle River. Locally, the highest snow total was in Mauston with 3.2 inches.



Prior to the storm developing, temps were 30° below average with highs only in the 30s and 40s. This enabled the ground to cool off enough to allow for accumulation. The "Alberta Clipper" type low pressure system developed on September 24th and quickly paraded through the Dakotas and Minnesota before impacting the Badger State on September 26th and 27th.



On average, southern Wisconsin's first measurable snow of the season isn't until mid-November.



This data was compiled by the National Weather Service and Midwest Regional Climate Center.