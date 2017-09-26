Democrat Pocan takes a knee on the U.S. House floor

MADISON (WKOW) -- Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) showed his support for NFL players on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives quite literally Tuesday morning.

After President Trump said NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem should be fired, the league and its players stridently responded in unity against him Sunday.

Rep. Pocan followed suit Tuesday.

"So, I join so many now in the NFL, and elsewhere, in taking a knee for the America that we all aspire it to be," said Rep. Pocan, as he took a knee for about five seconds.

The Dane County Democrat said taking a knee is a broader sign of patriotism and respect for our country, which he believes can be greater for every one of its citizens.

"It respects the lives lost for those in this country to fight for its ideals, which includes non-violent protest," said Rep. Pocan. "It's a sign of love of country, a country with a promise that has to be for everyone, regardless of the color of their skin."

Rep. Pocan's gesture and comments come after many other Wisconsin lawmakers expressed criticism of the NFL and the members of the Packers who knelt for the anthem Sunday.

Congressman Pocan said President Trump is using NFL players as scapegoats, the same way he has with the media, immigrants, gold-star families and others, as a way to curry favor with his base.