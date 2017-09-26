Stricker says US team to stand during national anthem - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Stricker says US team to stand during national anthem

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) -

On that rare occasion the national anthem is played in golf, U.S. captain Steve Stricker says his team will stand together at the Presidents Cup.
   Stricker says the players talked about what to do on a bus ride into New York on Tuesday for some television appearances. He says they all agreed to handle it the way they always have by standing at attention with their hands over their hearts.
   The national anthem typically is played during the opening ceremony, which is Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club. Anthems also are played from the country of each player on the International team.
   Stricker's comments follow a widespread demonstration during NFL games that ranged from kneeling, locking arms in solidarity or remaining in the locker room during the national anthem.

