PulsePoint Verified Responder Pilot Program hopes to close the gap in preventable cardiac related deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tuesday, Madison became only the fourth city in the nation to take part in a pilot program designed to help keep people alive during cardiac arrest.

It's called the PulsePoint Verified Responder program, and it outfits off-duty responders with AED's so they can help save the lives of people in their home at a moment's notice, even when they're off duty.

Officials say that only 25-percent of cardiac arrests happen in public, and the rest happen at home.

"We know that with every minute that goes by without intervention, the survival rate goes down by about 10 percent. So even if our crews are there within 4 minutes it may not be fast enough; but if we have someone that is just around the corner, it increases their chances of survival that much more." Says Lt. Chris Carbon with the Madison Fire Department.

Carbon says the department learned about the program nearly three years ago, developing a relationship with the program's creators, which helped them become part of the trial run.

Since then, they have worked with the community to create program awareness so more lives can be saved.