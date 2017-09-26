UW students wait in line for Badgers men's hockey season tickets

UW students waited in line Tuesday night at the Kohl Center to get their season tickets for the up coming season. Students also received free t-shirts and pizza part of the Badgers annual Media Day that also took place.More >>
The Green Bay Packers have signed T Ulrick John off of the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad and placed T Kyle Murphy on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.More >>
On that rare occasion the national anthem is played in golf, U.S. captain Steve Stricker says his team will stand together at the Presidents Cup. Stricker says the players talked about what to do on a bus ride into New York on Tuesday for some television appearances. He says they all agreed to handle it the way they always have by standing at attention with their hands over their hearts.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will begin the 2017-18 season with an extra boost of confidence after being ranked No. 12 in the USCHO.com preseason poll, released on Monday.More >>
"I always feel the need to talk to our players about everything that you think might be on their mind." Said Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst at his weekly Monday press conference in reference to his players reacting to national anthem protesting.More >>
The NFL and its players' union has angrily denounced President Donald Trump for suggesting that team owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem "when somebody disrespects our flag."More >>
The Packers president and CEO has made his opinion known in regard to President's Trump's tweet suggesting that team owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
UW students waited in line Tuesday night at the Kohl Center to get their season tickets for the up coming season. Students also received free t-shirts and pizza part of the Badgers annual Media Day that also took place.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will begin the 2017-18 season with an extra boost of confidence after being ranked No. 12 in the USCHO.com preseason poll, released on Monday.More >>
Four different Badgers scored to push No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey past Lindenwood, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon in front of a sell-out crowd at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey team started the season on a winning note. No. 2 Wisconsin downed Lindenwood 3-1 on Friday night.More >>
The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team got a tough opening to Big Ten Conference play, falling to Michigan State, 3-2, on Friday night in the UW Field House. The Spartans edged the Badgers 14-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.More >>
