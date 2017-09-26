UW students wait in line for Badgers men's hockey season tickets - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW students wait in line for Badgers men's hockey season tickets

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin men's hockey team finished with 12 more win last season than the year before and the high standard carried over to this year. The Badgers come in ranked No.12 in the USCHO.com preseason poll.

UW students waited in line Tuesday night at the Kohl Center to get their season tickets for the up coming season. students also received free t-shirts and pizza part of the Badgers annual Media Day that also took place Tuesday night. The fans are pumped for the season and so are the players.

"We are really excited, It's been too long. This off season has been really long." Said junior forward Seamus Malone. "We have been working hard this summer. We have some really good freshman coming in I think we are ready to go."

UW captain, senior forward Cameron Hughes said, "As a group we have had some experience in big games so I think expectations wise you don't put to much on yourself and into your game plan and win as many games as you can."

The No. 12 Badgers open their season on Sunday against Michigan Tech at 2 p.m. at the Kohl Center.


 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • UW students wait in line for Badgers men's hockey season tickets

    UW students wait in line for Badgers men's hockey season tickets

    UW students waited in line Tuesday night at the Kohl Center to get their season tickets for the up coming season. Students also received free t-shirts and pizza part of the Badgers annual Media Day that also took place. 

    More >>

    UW students waited in line Tuesday night at the Kohl Center to get their season tickets for the up coming season. Students also received free t-shirts and pizza part of the Badgers annual Media Day that also took place. 

    More >>

  • Packers sign Tackle Ulrick John

    Packers sign Tackle Ulrick John

    The Green Bay Packers have signed T Ulrick John off of the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad and placed T Kyle Murphy on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

    More >>

    The Green Bay Packers have signed T Ulrick John off of the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad and placed T Kyle Murphy on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

    More >>

  • Stricker says US team to stand during national anthem

    Stricker says US team to stand during national anthem

    On that rare occasion the national anthem is played in golf, U.S. captain Steve Stricker says his team will stand together at the Presidents Cup.    Stricker says the players talked about what to do on a bus ride into New York on Tuesday for some television appearances. He says they all agreed to handle it the way they always have by standing at attention with their hands over their hearts.   

    More >>

    On that rare occasion the national anthem is played in golf, U.S. captain Steve Stricker says his team will stand together at the Presidents Cup.    Stricker says the players talked about what to do on a bus ride into New York on Tuesday for some television appearances. He says they all agreed to handle it the way they always have by standing at attention with their hands over their hearts.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.