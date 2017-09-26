UW students wait in line for Badgers men's hockey season tickets

The Wisconsin men's hockey team finished with 12 more win last season than the year before and the high standard carried over to this year. The Badgers come in ranked No.12 in the USCHO.com preseason poll.

UW students waited in line Tuesday night at the Kohl Center to get their season tickets for the up coming season. students also received free t-shirts and pizza part of the Badgers annual Media Day that also took place Tuesday night. The fans are pumped for the season and so are the players.

"We are really excited, It's been too long. This off season has been really long." Said junior forward Seamus Malone. "We have been working hard this summer. We have some really good freshman coming in I think we are ready to go."

UW captain, senior forward Cameron Hughes said, "As a group we have had some experience in big games so I think expectations wise you don't put to much on yourself and into your game plan and win as many games as you can."

The No. 12 Badgers open their season on Sunday against Michigan Tech at 2 p.m. at the Kohl Center.



