Wild chase ends in front of Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) --  Tuesday began with a high speed chase in Milwaukee.
    Two suspects in a stolen, black SUV led police on a wild pursuit that crossed the length of the city from north to south and back again.
    Police kept their distance, waiting for the suspects to make a mistake.
    Eventually they ditched the SUV in front of Rufus King High School and tried to make a run for it.
    Both were caught not far from the school, which was put on lockdown as a precaution.

