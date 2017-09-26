Wild chase ends in front of Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Tuesday began with a high speed chase in Milwaukee.

Two suspects in a stolen, black SUV led police on a wild pursuit that crossed the length of the city from north to south and back again.

Police kept their distance, waiting for the suspects to make a mistake.

Eventually they ditched the SUV in front of Rufus King High School and tried to make a run for it.

Both were caught not far from the school, which was put on lockdown as a precaution.