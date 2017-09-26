Recall Alert: Detjen's Northern Trails "Teri-yaki Chicken"

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- A Watertown company is recalling some of its marinated chicken products because of an ingredient that was not declared on the label.

Detjen's Northern Trails is voluntarily recalling its "Teri-yaki Marinated boneless chicken breasts", lot number 8973 and "Teri-yaki Marinated whole chickens", lot numbers 8880 and 9422.

All products were sold prior to September 22, 2017 directly from the producer's store or wholesaled to Ashipum Sportsman's Club.

The products were processed using soy, which is a known allergen that was not declared on the label.

The product is safe to consume by those who do not have an allergy or intolerance to soy.