Non-profit pushes forward despite injured founder

MADISON (WKOW) --  A Madison non-profit is moving forward with the work led by its founder; the man seriously hurt in a small explosion.
    Last week, a propane tank exploded during renovations at the new Sector-67 facility, hurting Chris Meyer.
    Meyer is now in the hospital in stable condition.
    Now, his colleagues and other volunteers are working to finish the renovations while Meyer recovers.
    People who know Meyer started a Go-Fund-Me page to help him and Sector-67.
    They've already surpassed the initial goal of $50,000, and they're now aiming for $100,000.

