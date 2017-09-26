Former "Dukes" star Wopat charged with assaulting 16 year old girl

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin native and former "Dukes of Hazzard" star Tom Wopat faces new charges.

Wopat is already charged with groping a female cast member of a musical he was supposed to appear in, in the Boston area.

Now, he faces charges for allegedly assaulting a 16 year old girl during a rehearsal for the performance.

Wopat has pleaded not guilty to groping the woman.