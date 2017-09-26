Family escapes Irma's wrath and seeks refuge in Madison

A motorcyclist is dead after authorities say he caused a series of crashes in Rock County Monday night.More >>
Police say witnesses told them a man scaled a third-floor railing and stood stationary on an adjacent pillar. He then successfully jumped onto another pillar located across an opening in the stairwell, before losing his balance and falling approximately forty feet onto a concrete slab below.More >>
A Mazomanie woman simply trying to sell a motorcycle gets caught up in a crime spree spanning several states.More >>
Sauk Prairie police say they've arrested the man who sparked a short standoff.More >>
A Rock County Vlogger doesn't mind standing on his head for attention.More >>
A bizarre turn of events involving the State of Wisconsin and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unfolded in real time at Tuesday's Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) meeting.More >>
A federal appellate judge hearing arguments Tuesday in Chicago about whether investigators coerced a confession from a Wisconsin inmate featured in the “Making a Murderer” series said video of detectives questioning Brendan Dassey was so disturbing that it made her “skin crawl.”More >>
The Confederate flag was the topic of a lengthy public comment session at the Elcho school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Wisconsin election leaders are slated to discuss ways to bolster security efforts after the state's voter registration system was targeted by Russian hackers.More >>
A house in the Town of Beloit is considered a total loss, after a fire caused $275,000 worth of damage.More >>
Every judge on the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago will hear arguments Tuesday related the proposed release of Brendan Dassey.More >>
