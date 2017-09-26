Family escapes Irma's wrath and seeks refuge in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Tropical Storm Maria continues to churn off the coast of North Carolina, several islands are still reeling from the devastation the storm left behind, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. One family escaped those islands just in the nick of time and found refuge in Madison.

The family stayed in their St. John home and rode out Hurricane Irma. Then days before Hurricane Maria made landfall, they decided to take a boat to Puerto Rico. That's where they somehow managed to get one of the last flights out before the category five storm hit that island, too.

"Some houses were just decimated and people lost everything that they own. But anyone that was there for Irma saw mass devastation and it was pretty scary," said Riah Kuenzi as he reflected on riding out the storm.

He and his family saw it first hand, startled by what they witnessed.

"There was no way that we thought, we're going to get hit again. You know after Irma, it was like, oh Jose passed -- OK now we're in the clear," said Gina Wellner.

But they weren't. Maria was on her way and the storm forced the family to evacuate with their god and cat in hand. They eventually arrived in Madison and are currently staying with family as they hope to restart.

"That was our first thing. We got her in town and got her enrolled cause the schools in St. John aren't opening to full capacity," said Kuenzi.

It's a big change, including the cooler climate that Wisconsin has to offer.

"It feels like an air conditioner is right on me," said Wellner.

"No, it's freezing," added her daughter, Ella Crew.

Still, they're warm thoughts are with their friends back home.

"There's so much just damages and the infrastructure, they'll still need supplies. They still need donations too," said Kuenzi.

It's why they wanted to share their story, in hopes people will step up to help their island. The family said they've been told the U.S. Virgin Islands could be without power for another six to seven months.

If you would like to help, Wellner says she will donate 1/3 of her fire performance bookings in Madison to a donation site in the Virgin Islands.