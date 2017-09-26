Pedestrian hit and killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Evansville say a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck.

Officers were called to the intersection of W. Main Street and N. Fourth Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the truck was westbound on W. Main St. and made a left turn onto N. Fourth St. when it hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The pedestrian's name has not been publicly released.

Police say the truck stopped just south of the intersection after the crash. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for about three-and-a-half hours. The crash is still under investigation.