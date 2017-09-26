Pedestrian hit and killed in Evansville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pedestrian hit and killed in Evansville

Posted: Updated:

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Evansville say a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck.

Officers were called to the intersection of W. Main Street and N. Fourth Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the truck was westbound on W. Main St. and made a left turn onto N. Fourth St. when it hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The pedestrian's name has not been publicly released.

Police say the truck stopped just south of the intersection after the crash. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for about three-and-a-half hours. The crash is still under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.