Distracted drivers a focus of Rail Safety Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you see tracks, think train.

That's the message during Rail Safety Week in Wisconsin.

Madison police teamed up with Operation LifeSaver and Wisconsin & Southern Railroad at an event in Madison to raise awareness of safety at railroad crossings.

It included putting officers on a train.

"So they can see what we see out there on a daily basis. the people taking chances and risks and the obstacles that the railroads face out there," said spokeswoman Susie Klinger

Operation LifeSaver is a national rail safety education group.

Klinger says too often train engineers see distracted drivers, walkers or bikers who don't pay attention to warning signs at rail crossings.