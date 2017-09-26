Distracted drivers a focus of Rail Safety Week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Distracted drivers a focus of Rail Safety Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you see tracks, think train.
    That's the message during Rail Safety Week in Wisconsin.
    Madison police teamed up with Operation LifeSaver and Wisconsin & Southern Railroad at an event in Madison to raise awareness of safety at railroad crossings.
    It included putting officers on a train.
"So they can see what we see out there on a daily basis. the people taking chances and risks and the obstacles that the railroads face out there," said spokeswoman Susie Klinger
    Operation LifeSaver is a national rail safety education group.
     Klinger says too often train engineers see distracted drivers, walkers or bikers who don't pay attention to warning signs at rail crossings.

