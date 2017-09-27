Marshall man arrested in North Dakota with 41+ lbs. of marijuana - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Marshall man arrested in North Dakota with 41+ lbs. of marijuana

CASSELTON, N.D. (WKOW) -- State troopers arrested a Marshall, Wisconsin man who they say had more than 41 lbs. of raw marijuana in his vehicle.

Our affiliate in Fargo reports 28-year-old Alexander Brown was arrested on Interstate 94 near Casselton, North Dakota on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle was initially stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop, a K-9 detected the odor of controlled substances. After searching the vehicle, troopers found the raw marijuana, along with seven pounds of various edible cannabis products and hash oil.

Brown was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

