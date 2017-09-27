Wisconsin DPI analyzes statewide student test results from 2016-2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- The results are in for Wisconsin's statewide student testing, part of the Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) for the more than 453,000 students in grades three through eight and eleven.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports, overall Wisconsin's students are holding steady in their scores on the Forward, ACT Plus Writing and Dynamic Learning Maps assessments in 2016-2017.

The English Language Arts portion of the Forward exam is where the one of the most noticeable improvements was for public school students, particularly in grades four through seven. The percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced increased 3.4 points in fourth grade, 4 points in fifth grade, 2.7 points in sixth grade and 1.6 points in seventh grade. On this state superintendent Tony Evers said, "Our educators and students are growing more comfortable with the test and have begun to use the information it provides to drive student improvement." Other results in proficiency levels for the Forward and DLM were not significantly different, DPI reports.

Also according to DPI, results for the ACT Plus Writing and DLM for the 11th grade test takers show an average ACT composite of 20.0, the same as 2016-2017. The ACT is scored from one to 36.

Participation was up by more than 5,700 students statewide in all testing.