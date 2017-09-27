Community pitches in to complete playground updates at a Brodhead elementary school

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- The construction project at Albrecht Elementary School is now complete.

About four years ago, the parent-teacher organization Kid Connection spearheaded a $40,000 fundraiser to take the playground foundation from sand to rubber mulch.

"It's been really fun to see it come together, and to make it this far in such a short period of time," said Kid Connection treasurer, Nelli Logan.

The transformation was to improve safety and cleanliness. "We had those days where it was just too much rain or it was too wet out here, and Mr. Novey had to go out onto the speaker and say 'I'm sorry it's too wet,'" said Albrecht Elementary principal, Dave Novey. He says they had instances where children broke bones.

Not even the kids liked getting dirty. "You would always have sand in your shoes, and then if you forget to dump it out you would come in and you would have to get up during class and dump it out," said fourth grader Zion Gratz. "It was annoying."

They still wanted their recess time though. "I like doing school, but it's too much," said fourth grader Taiya Hawkins.

"They have to have ways to get their energy out and to not have them go outside on the playground and then come in and have to focus and have to concentrate it's just tough for them," added Novey. "If they don't have recess it really has an effect on the way they can perform in the classroom too."

Thankfully the whole community came together to raise the money and do the manual labor.

"A lot of people they hear PTO, but it was so much more than that. The staff here at the elementary, the district staff came together, local businesses really supported it, the Brodhead foundation was instrumental in getting us to that final stage here as we received a big grant from them, parents obviously," said Stephanie Pinnow, Kid Connection president.

"We get here, and there's 24 people that are just ready to go, forks and shovels in hand," said Novey. "It should surprise you, but Brodhead just keeps coming through all the time for big projects like this. It was really impressive to see."

Now, the new foundation should last for years to come. "We'll have to maintain different spots maybe where the swings where it gets kicked out, but otherwise it should be pretty maintenance free for a really long time," said Logan.

If you would like to be a part of future Kid Connection projects, you can find out more here.