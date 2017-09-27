Disability Rights Wisconsin to host “There’s No Place Like Home” Awards

MADISON (WKOW) -- Disability Rights Wisconsin, the Protection and Advocacy system for Wisconsinites with disabilities, recently announced four new awards that will be given out at their upcoming gala.

On Thursday, Daniel Idzikowski, Executive Director for Disability Rights Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin.

"We have worked for forty years to ensure that people with disabilities enjoy the full extent of their rights and the highest quality of life," said Idzikowski.

“There’s No Place Like Home” awards will honor the organization’s 40th anniversary, advancing the rights of all people to live, learn, work, and enjoy life in the community.

The award winners will be announced at Disability Rights Wisconsin’s 40th Anniversary Ruby Gala on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Monona Terrace.

Disability Rights Wisconsin will honor four individuals or organizations who have made an extraordinary difference in improving the lives of Wisconsinites with disabilities.

27 News Anchor Greg Jeschke will emcee the event.

