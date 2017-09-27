Mayville man dies 2 weeks after crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Mayville man involved in a crash in Dodge County has died.



According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, John Rockefeller, 51, drove into the intersection of Highway TW and Highway AY in the town of Theresa on the evening of September 13. He was hit by a pickup truck.



Rockefeller was airlifted to a hospital and he died Wednesday, two weeks after the crash. The other driver, 58-year-old Barry Sterr, of Theresa, was also hurt but is expected to be alright, according to officials.



Authorities are still investigating the crash.