Mayville man dies 2 weeks after crash in Dodge County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mayville man dies 2 weeks after crash in Dodge County

Posted: Updated:

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Mayville man involved in a crash in Dodge County has died.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, John Rockefeller, 51, drove into the intersection of Highway TW and Highway AY in the town of Theresa on the evening of September 13. He was hit by a pickup truck. 

Rockefeller was airlifted to a hospital and he died Wednesday, two weeks after the crash. The other driver, 58-year-old Barry Sterr, of Theresa, was also hurt but is expected to be alright, according to officials.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.