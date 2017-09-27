Madison police K9 finds gun, cocaine while officers respond to d - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police K9 finds gun, cocaine while officers respond to disturbance

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a K9 officer helped in the arrest of a Madison man facing drug charges.

According to a report from Madison Police Department, a suspect ran off when police responded to a complaint of a disturbance on Silver Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said they had heard a loud argument outside of a vehicle that had pulled over on a dead-end road and the suspect was seen flashing cash around. Police showed up and the suspect ran away.

Officers eventually caught up with Kenneth W. House, Jr., 19. Police say K9 Boris retraced his path and led officers to a loaded handgun and a bag of cocaine.  House faces possible charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver while armed, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. 

