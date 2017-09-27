Assembly bill would allow for unlimited garnishment of wages

MADISON (WKOW) -- Legislation proposed at the State Capitol would make it easier for bill collectors to garnish people's wages.

Under current law, a collection agency that wants to continue garnishing a person's wages from their paycheck must refile to continue that process every 13 weeks in a civil case.

A bill brought before the Assembly Committee on Financial Institutions Wednesday would eliminate that refiling requirement, making the term of garnishment unlimited.

Unlimited wage garnishments are already allowed in criminal cases.



Rep. Rob Hutton (R-Brookfield) authored Assembly Bill 476.

He testified the refiling process is too time consuming for collectors, and requires them to do too much intensive paper work.

AB 476 would only require a collector to file for the wage garnishment once, and leave it in place until the debt is paid back.

Some consumer advocates said that causes its own problems, because many debtors are lower-income people. Their income can also fluctuate, making them exempt from garnishment if it goes below a certain level.

Under the proposed process, a debtor would only be notified of the garnishment when it is imposed.

"It means that people no longer get noticed that their wages are gonna be garnished, meaning they lose a chance to come forward and say - 'I'm actually exempt under the law, you've got to give me a little bit of a break, so I can catch up and pay my other bills and not be pushed further into poverty,'" said Vicky Selkowe, director or legislative compliance with Legal Action of Wisconsin.

Rep. Hutton said he also plans to introduce an amendment to AB 476, which would allow multiple collectors to garnish an equal amount of wages at the same time, so no one is made to wait.

The bill has yet to be schedule for a committee vote.