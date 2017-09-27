3D mammograms help detect Breast Cancer in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Women living in Sauk Prairie have the latest technology in Breast Cancer detection. With Breast Cancer Awareness month just around the corner, the tool is a welcome sight.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare is now service the community with two 3D mammography machines. The first machines was unveiled in April. Irene and Eric Rapp donated $350,000 to purchase the second.

The couple made the donation to honor their daughter in-law, who survived Breast Cancer. The machine has already helped a close friend of theirs.

"I have one friend who, thank goodness to the 3D mammogram, that they found results there," said Irene Rapp.

Nearly 70% of patients choose to use the 3D mammograms over the 2D option. The 3D machine is able to detect up to 41% more invasive Breast Cancers. It also reduces false positives by 40%.

"They're not going to notice a big difference from before, so it's essentially the same for them," said Dr. Clay Dean, General Surgeon at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. "But it's going to give us better information, better characterize lesions, and make better for the patient."

With 1 in 8 women in America being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, doctors and donors are hoping to catch signs earlier with this technology.

Because Sauk Prairie Healthcare has two 3D mammograms, they offer walk-in Wednesdays for patients to drop in at their convenience. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.