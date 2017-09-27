Police asking everyone to avoid S. Grand Ave. & Hoepker Rd. in S - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police asking everyone to avoid S. Grand Ave. & Hoepker Rd. in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police in Sun Prairie are asking everyone to avoid the area of S. Grand Ave. and Hoepker Rd. due to police activity.

Photos from the scene show police surrounding the Aldi store on Bunny Trail, right near the intersection of Hoepker & Grand.

Officers say this area should be avoided for several hours.

27 News has a crew on the way. We'll update this story when we learn more.

