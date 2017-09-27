UPDATE: Police on the lookout for man who robbed Sun Prairie bank

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in Sun Prairie before running into a nearby Aldi Food Market, causing police to surround the area as they searched for him.

Officers said Alex Melton is wanted for allegedly robbing the Bank of Sun Prairie on South Grand Avenue in Sun Prairie around 4:20p.m. on Wednesday.

"Note passed. No weapon displayed," said Chief Patrick Anhalt with the Sun Prairie Police Department.

Melton then ran across the street to the nearby Aldi Food Market where witnesses saw him inside. When police arrived they surrounded the building with guns drawn. Some officers were seen in tackle gear with long-barreled guns and a few of them were even up on the roof of Aldi. Others used their patrol cars to block off streets, creating a perimeter.

Nearby businesses were notified about the situation and some of them even closed.

The scene remained active for hours until police gave the all clear without Melton being found.

"No specific witnesses that saw him leave and now we're looking at video and things like that," Anhalt said.

Anhalt said Melton did not show a weapon at either the Bank of Sun Prairie or the Aldi Food Market.

Authorities said Melton is believed to be in the Wisconsin Dells or Lake Delton area. If you see him or know where he is, you're asked to call police.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say the incident in the area of S. Grand Ave. and Hoepker Rd. is over.

Officers say the area has been cleared and normal traffic and activity can resume.

27 News is speaking with police about what happened. We'll update this story when we learn more.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police in Sun Prairie are asking everyone to avoid the area of S. Grand Ave. and Hoepker Rd. due to police activity.

Photos from the scene show police surrounding the Aldi store on Bunny Trail, right near the intersection of Hoepker & Grand.

Officers say this area should be avoided for several hours.