Masked gunmen rob Portage bank

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Police are looking for two masked gunmen who robbed a bank in Portage.

The Portage Police Department says the suspects walked into the Bank Mutual around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. After getting cash, the two men took off in a four-door sedan.

Police brought in a K-9 to help in the search for the suspects, but they did not have any luck. Portage investigators also received help from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the FBI's Field Office in Madison.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174. Callers may also call Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 800-293-8477; tips can also be submitted electronically through Facebook or webpage via www.co.columbia.wi.us, or by texting to the word "CRIMES" (274637) with the keyword "TIPCOSO". Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.