Wisconsin latino and farming community hold "People's Hearing" against proposed anti-immigration bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- Farmers, business owners and immigrants gathered held a "People's Hearing" to discuss what they describe as the social and economic devastation of a proposed anti-immigration bill.

The proposal, AB-190, aims to end sanctuary cities in Wisconsin.

Community leaders with Voces de la Frontera, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Family Farm Defenders joined dairy farmers and workers, business owners and immigrant families to voice their concern against the proposal.

"I got my wife and my wonderful three kids, so if someday I get pulled over, I don't know if I'll be back with them," said Apolinear J., an immigrant construction worker in Manitowoc.

Apolinear J. is among hundreds of immigrants in Wisconsin that say they help contribute to the state's economy.

"Non-document immigrants are really a key piece to our diary industry," said Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison. "I think that's why we heard [at hearing] from dairy farmers from all over the state, saying, 'why are you trying to destroy our industry?' 'why are you doing this? This is the wrong way to go for our economy,' so that was also a very strong message."

According to the American Immigration Council, undocumented immigrants contribute more than $2 billion dollars in economic activity and more than $1 billion in gross state product to Wisconsin.