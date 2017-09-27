$850,000 grant to fight crime in challenged Madison neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officials and community leaders announce an $850,000 federal grant to fight crime and build stronger neighborhoods in and around the challenged Raymond Road corridor.



As with some other sections of the city this year, authorities say there's been an uptick in gun violence in the corridor, that included the windows of a passing motorist's car being shot out in broad daylight in July, as a gunman targeted someone across Raymond Road.

Officials say the grant from the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program covers a two-year period, and funds research and crime prevention strategy-gathering, and could support youth and adult programs, parenting classes, safe passage steps for the transportation of students, and other initiatives.



The Police Department will partner with the non-profit group Common Wealth Development. Common Wealth Development's Stephanie Bradley Wilson says grant funds will tap the community's human capital, in identifying and training more community leaders and youth mentors.



The announcement of the grant award took place in green space on Raymond Road Wednesday, with Bradley Wilson, other community partners, city council persons and Police Chief Mike Koval among those participating.



Neighborhood activist Sheray Wallace says she welcomes this effort, while recognizing the challenge of reducing gun violence. "This is the day and age we're living in, it's not acceptable, but this is what it is," Wallace says. But Wallace says she feels safe and supported in the Raymond Road corridor. "I come home late (from work), nothing ever happens to me," Wallace says. "This community is a very solid community."



Wallace points to a recent, community churches-led stop the violence march through the greater neighborhood, as filled with participating children, and more indicative of the area's potential. "It seemed like I would have been at one of Martin Luther King's marches, that's how powerful and meaningful the march meant to me."

The corridor is largely part of the Meadowood neighborhood, and Lisa Veldran is the neighborhood association's past president. Veldran says community leaders such as Wallace have been emerging in the corridor. "We've identified people that are working 'boots on the ground' if you will, in the neighborhood," Veldran says.



Veldran pinpoints what she believes is the most significant difference in the Raymond Road area, from when she and her family moved in twenty years ago. "What's changed, I think, is just the level of poverty," Veldran says.



Veldran says grant-funded work will drill down on socioeconomic factors contributing to the community's challenges, and materialize into more neighborhood reinforcement. "Having that boost and having that support is going to be very beneficial to everyone on the southwest side," Veldran says.

The police department is also introducing a Neighborhood Resource Trailer. Staff in the trailer will help with school-age reading programs, safety training, and other community support.



Wilson says the goal of the two year funding period is to establish crime prevention strategies that can be sustained beyond the initial, federal support.