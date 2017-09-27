Governor Walker breaks silence on anthem demonstration controversy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker breaking his silence today on the anthem demonstration controversy while up in Green Bay Wednesday.

The Governor spoke out on his personal feelings on the matter saying for him it's a personal choice.

"For all of those veterans, and all those men and women fighting today, I just think that's it's critically important personally to show respect, and put my hand over my heart. But in terms of what others do I'll leave it to them to explain what they do or don't do," Walker said.

The Governor spoke of a trip he took recently to Korea to honor those who fought in the Korean War, adding he laid a wreath, and thought of his uncle who fought in the conflict.