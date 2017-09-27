Governor Walker breaks silence on anthem demonstration controver - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Governor Walker breaks silence on anthem demonstration controversy

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker breaking his silence today on the anthem demonstration controversy while up in Green Bay Wednesday.

The Governor spoke out on his personal feelings on the matter saying for him it's a personal choice.

"For all of those veterans, and all those men and women fighting today, I just think that's it's critically important personally to show respect, and put my hand over my heart. But in terms of what others do I'll  leave it to them to explain what they do or don't do," Walker said.

The Governor spoke of a trip he took recently to Korea to honor those who fought in the Korean War, adding he laid a wreath, and thought of his uncle who fought in the conflict.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.