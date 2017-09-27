Governor Walker breaks silence on anthem demonstration controversy

State troopers arrested a Marshall, Wisconsin man who they say had more than 41 lbs. of raw marijuana in his vehicle.More >>
State troopers arrested a Marshall, Wisconsin man who they say had more than 41 lbs. of raw marijuana in his vehicle.More >>
A Mazomanie woman simply trying to sell a motorcycle gets caught up in a crime spree spanning several states.More >>
A Mazomanie woman simply trying to sell a motorcycle gets caught up in a crime spree spanning several states.More >>
Police say witnesses told them a man scaled a third-floor railing and stood stationary on an adjacent pillar. He then successfully jumped onto another pillar located across an opening in the stairwell, before losing his balance and falling approximately forty feet onto a concrete slab below.More >>
Police say witnesses told them a man scaled a third-floor railing and stood stationary on an adjacent pillar. He then successfully jumped onto another pillar located across an opening in the stairwell, before losing his balance and falling approximately forty feet onto a concrete slab below.More >>
Police say the incident in the area of S. Grand Ave. and Hoepker Rd. is over.More >>
Police say the incident in the area of S. Grand Ave. and Hoepker Rd. is over.More >>
State troopers arrested a Marshall, Wisconsin man who they say had more than 41 lbs. of raw marijuana in his vehicle.More >>
State troopers arrested a Marshall, Wisconsin man who they say had more than 41 lbs. of raw marijuana in his vehicle.More >>
Madison police teamed up with Operation LifeSaver and Wisconsin & Southern Railroad at an event in Madison to raise awareness of safety at railroad crossings.More >>
Madison police teamed up with Operation LifeSaver and Wisconsin & Southern Railroad at an event in Madison to raise awareness of safety at railroad crossings.More >>
A Madison non-profit is moving forward with the work led by its founder; the man seriously hurt in a small explosion.More >>
A Madison non-profit is moving forward with the work led by its founder; the man seriously hurt in a small explosion.More >>
Tuesday began with a high speed chase in Milwaukee.More >>
Tuesday began with a high speed chase in Milwaukee.More >>
A Mazomanie woman simply trying to sell a motorcycle gets caught up in a crime spree spanning several states.More >>
A Mazomanie woman simply trying to sell a motorcycle gets caught up in a crime spree spanning several states.More >>
Jurors have found Joseph Jakubowski guilty of two felony firearm charges.More >>
Jurors have found Joseph Jakubowski guilty of two felony firearm charges.More >>
A duck is turning heads, and causing concern for some in Carson Park. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the duck near Braun's Bay inside Carson Park has a blow dart sticking out of its head.More >>
A duck is turning heads, and causing concern for some in Carson Park. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the duck near Braun's Bay inside Carson Park has a blow dart sticking out of its head.More >>
Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) showed his support for NFL players on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives quite literally Tuesday morning.More >>
Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) showed his support for NFL players on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives quite literally Tuesday morning.More >>
Police say witnesses told them a man scaled a third-floor railing and stood stationary on an adjacent pillar. He then successfully jumped onto another pillar located across an opening in the stairwell, before losing his balance and falling approximately forty feet onto a concrete slab below.More >>
Police say witnesses told them a man scaled a third-floor railing and stood stationary on an adjacent pillar. He then successfully jumped onto another pillar located across an opening in the stairwell, before losing his balance and falling approximately forty feet onto a concrete slab below.More >>