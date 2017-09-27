Kohler sends parts, experts to aid in Puerto Rico

KOHLER (WKOW) -- Wisconsin-based Kohler is helping to provide power to Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday, it sent two technicians and an airplane full of service parts to the island.

Most of the U.S. territory was still without electricity one week after Hurricane Maria hit.

The crew will be fixing generators at places like hospitals and fire stations.

"One of the big reasons we are putting these guys on the ground so quickly is we're having a terrible time getting communications // as far as where to help and how to help, communications been really difficult across the island. So we wanted people on the ground who can then communicate back to us," Kohler Power president Tom Cromwell told WBAY.

Kohler received clearance to fly to Puerto Rico because it is a humanitarian effort.