Madison cuts carbon in effort to use 100% renewable energy

MADISON  (WKOW) -- The city of Madison is cutting carbon in its effort to move toward using 100 percent renewable energy.
    Part of that process started Wednesday night with a question-and-answer session at the public library downtown.
    The chair of the Sustainable Madison committee says the process will start with city operations first.
"we are going to lead the way thru facilities like the one we're sitting in today, through fire trucks and buses and police cars;. we are going to find a way to show the rest of the city how to do this important work," said Raj Shukla.
    After this idea gathering process, the city will get recommendations from consultants about how to make the transition.

