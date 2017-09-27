Charges filed in Madison store shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Charges filed in Madison store shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the Madison man accused of shooting another man.
    Court records show 37 year old Eric Howard faces two felonies, for recklessly endangering safety and possession of cocaine.
    Police say Howard opened fire inside a store on East Washington Avenue Monday afternoon.
    The 34 year old victim is expected to survive.

