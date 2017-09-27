Charges filed in Madison store shooting

State troopers arrested a Marshall, Wisconsin man who they say had more than 41 lbs. of raw marijuana in his vehicle.More >>
Police in Evansville say a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck.
A Mazomanie woman simply trying to sell a motorcycle gets caught up in a crime spree spanning several states.
Police say witnesses told them a man scaled a third-floor railing and stood stationary on an adjacent pillar. He then successfully jumped onto another pillar located across an opening in the stairwell, before losing his balance and falling approximately forty feet onto a concrete slab below.
Police are on the lookout for Alex Melton after they say he robbed a bank in Sun Prairie.
Police are looking for two masked gunmen who robbed a bank in Portage.
Women living in Sauk Prairie have the latest technology in Breast Cancer detection.
Legislation proposed at the State Capitol would make it easier for bill collectors to garnish people's wages.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is proposing to give all county employees ten weeks of paid parental leave as part of his 2018 budget request.
Madison police say a K9 officer helped in the arrest of a Madison man facing drug charges.
Authorities say a Mayville man involved in a crash in Dodge County has died.
As Tropical Storm Maria continues to churn off the coast of North Carolina, several islands are still reeling from the devastation the storm left behind, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. One family escaped those islands just in the nick of time and found refuge in Madison.
The construction project at Albrecht Elementary School is now complete.
Madison police teamed up with Operation LifeSaver and Wisconsin & Southern Railroad at an event in Madison to raise awareness of safety at railroad crossings.
