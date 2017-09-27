Boy in intensive care after being hit by stray bullet - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Boy in intensive care after being hit by stray bullet

Courtesy: Jessica Wiebler Courtesy: Jessica Wiebler

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The mother of a 7 year old boy who was hit by a stray bullet is calling for the shooter to turn themselves in.
    Artania Grant says her 7 year old son Camrin fell asleep on the couch while watching cartoons at their Milwaukee home Monday night.
    Sometime after 9 p.m. they heard a gunshot and found Camrin had been hit.
"I couldn't take that pain away from him, and that's what hurts me the most. Everyday is because I was there, but I wasn't able to protect him, like I'm supposed to," she told WISN.
    Camrin was taken to Froedert Hospital, where he had surgery to repair three damaged organs.
    He's still in the ICU in stable condition.

