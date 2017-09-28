Suspect in motorcycle, car, puppy theft arrested in Iowa - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in motorcycle, car, puppy theft arrested in Iowa

WATERLOO, IA (WKOW) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused of stealing a woman's motorcycle and leaving her with a stolen car and a stolen puppy.

Dane County Sheriff's officials say Teri K. Brayton, 19, was arrested in Waterloo, Iowa. The Mazomanie woman's stolen motorcycle has also been recovered.

This comes just a few days after Amber Brings first met Brayton, while trying to sell her motorcycle online. She says he came to her home to test drive it, left his car and puppy behind, and never came back. Later, investigators discovered the car and puppy and both also been stolen. 

The stolen puppy was returned to its owner Tuesday night. 

