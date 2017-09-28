Suspect in motorcycle, car, puppy theft arrested in Iowa

Police are on the lookout for Alex Melton after they say he robbed a bank in Sun Prairie.More >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91.More >>
Governor Scott Walker breaking his silence today on the anthem demonstration controversy while up in Green Bay Wednesday.More >>
State troopers arrested a Marshall, Wisconsin man who they say had more than 41 lbs. of raw marijuana in his vehicle.More >>
Women living in Sauk Prairie have the latest technology in Breast Cancer detection.More >>
Wisconsin-based Kohler is helping to provide power to Puerto Rico.
Governor Scott Walker breaking his silence today on the anthem demonstration controversy while up in Green Bay Wednesday.More >>
Madison Police officials and community leaders announce an $850,000 federal grant to fight crime and build stronger neighborhoods in and around the challenged Raymond Road corridorMore >>
Police are looking for two masked gunmen who robbed a bank in Portage.More >>
Legislation proposed at the State Capitol would make it easier for bill collectors to garnish people's wages.More >>
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is proposing to give all county employees ten weeks of paid parental leave as part of his 2018 budget request.More >>
Authorities say a Mayville man involved in a crash in Dodge County has died.More >>
As Tropical Storm Maria continues to churn off the coast of North Carolina, several islands are still reeling from the devastation the storm left behind, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. One family escaped those islands just in the nick of time and found refuge in Madison.More >>
