Pence to join Walker for Wisconsin business tour, discussion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence plans to join Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday to tour a Milwaukee-area business and talk about tax reform with local leaders.



The event at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha comes before Pence is scheduled to host a fundraiser in Milwaukee.



The White House said Wednesday that Pence and Walker will meet with local business leaders, community officials and Wisconsin families to talk about the need for tax reform.



On Wednesday, Trump and congressional Republicans proposed a far-reaching, $5 trillion plan to cut taxes, simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.



Pence was last in Wisconsin in June when he visited Milwaukee to drum up support for replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law.