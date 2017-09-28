East side house hit by gunfire in Madison Thursday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say no one is hurt after people heard shots fired on the far east side of Madison.



According to a report from the Madison Police Department, multiple callers reported hearing the gunshots around 3:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Sycamore Avenue, which is off Highway 51 near East Washington Avenue.



Rick Teschendorf tells 27 News he heard the shots too, which woke him up, but he didn't know his house had been hit until police showed up.



"We didn't even know it was us and three of them bullets came in our living room, two came in the living room one went in the basement," Teschendorf said.



The house was hit six times. He says his first thought after hearing the shots was that someone had been hurt, but police say no one reported being hurt.