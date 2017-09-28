Wisconsin was home to first Playboy Club Hotel

Police are on the lookout for Alex Melton after they say he robbed a bank in Sun Prairie.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man accused of stealing a woman's motorcycle and leaving her with a stolen car and a stolen puppy.More >>
Police say no one is hurt after people heard shots fired on the far east side of Madison early this morning.More >>
Governor Scott Walker breaking his silence today on the anthem demonstration controversy while up in Green Bay Wednesday.More >>
Women living in Sauk Prairie have the latest technology in Breast Cancer detection.More >>
The mother of a 7 year old boy who was hit by a stray bullet is calling for the shooter to turn themselves in.More >>
Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the Madison man accused of shooting another man.
The city of Madison is cutting carbon in its effort to move toward using 100 percent renewable energy.More >>
Wisconsin-based Kohler is helping to provide power to Puerto Rico.
Madison Police officials and community leaders announce an $850,000 federal grant to fight crime and build stronger neighborhoods in and around the challenged Raymond Road corridorMore >>
Police are looking for two masked gunmen who robbed a bank in Portage.More >>
Legislation proposed at the State Capitol would make it easier for bill collectors to garnish people's wages.More >>
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is proposing to give all county employees ten weeks of paid parental leave as part of his 2018 budget request.More >>
