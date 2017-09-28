Wisconsin was home to first Playboy Club Hotel

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- If you've visited the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, you've also been to the first Playboy Club Hotel in the United States.

The venue opened in 1968 as the Lake Geneva Playboy Club Hotel. Hugh Hefner was there for the grand opening, and some playboy bunnies made the hotel their home. Glamorous features included an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, two championship golf courses, a ski lounge, direct flights to the resort via Chicago O'Hare and a bunny tram to get people around the resort.

According to the resort's website, in 1982 the property was sold to Americana Hotels. In 1993 the Marcus Corporation bought it, renovated it and rebranded it into Grand Geneva, which it still is today.

Hefner died of natural causes Wednesday, September 27, according to Playboy magazine. He was 91-years-old.