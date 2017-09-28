Fall Color Report - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fall Color Report

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- There are already a few spots in Southern Wisconsin where you can spot the trees changing to their vibrant fall colors.  If you haven't seen the fall foliage yet, it'll be here soon.  If you're ready to see it today, though, here are a few spots where you can find the leaves already changed.

25-50% 
-Watertown
-Montello
-Camp Douglas
-Platteville
-Shawano
-Green Bay

50-75%
-Minneapolis
-Duluth
-Wausau
-Iron Mountain

Many local orchards are already open for apple & pumpkin picking while a few are holding off until the first week of October.  The first week of October is climatologically when we see the first freeze.  That does look unlikely this year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.