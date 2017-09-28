Fall Color Report

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- There are already a few spots in Southern Wisconsin where you can spot the trees changing to their vibrant fall colors. If you haven't seen the fall foliage yet, it'll be here soon. If you're ready to see it today, though, here are a few spots where you can find the leaves already changed.

25-50%

-Watertown

-Montello

-Camp Douglas

-Platteville

-Shawano

-Green Bay

50-75%

-Minneapolis

-Duluth

-Wausau

-Iron Mountain

Many local orchards are already open for apple & pumpkin picking while a few are holding off until the first week of October. The first week of October is climatologically when we see the first freeze. That does look unlikely this year.