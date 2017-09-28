Wisconsin agency to discuss Foxconn contract - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin agency to discuss Foxconn contract

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker's job creation agency plans to meet behind closed doors to discuss contract terms with electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.
   
The company is looking to build a $10 billion flat-panel screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin. The Legislature passed a $3 billion incentives package for the company earlier this month.
   
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is now working on a contract with Foxconn to execute provisions in the incentives package. The agency is scheduled to discuss the contract in closed session during a meeting Thursday afternoon in Wauwatosa.
   
Terms of the deal aren't expected to be released until both the state and Foxconn sign the deal.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.