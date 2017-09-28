Wisconsin agency to discuss Foxconn contract

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker's job creation agency plans to meet behind closed doors to discuss contract terms with electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.



The company is looking to build a $10 billion flat-panel screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin. The Legislature passed a $3 billion incentives package for the company earlier this month.



The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is now working on a contract with Foxconn to execute provisions in the incentives package. The agency is scheduled to discuss the contract in closed session during a meeting Thursday afternoon in Wauwatosa.



Terms of the deal aren't expected to be released until both the state and Foxconn sign the deal.