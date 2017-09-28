Woman dies in rollover crash on Madison Beltline - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman dies in rollover crash on Madison Beltline

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a woman died in a rollover crash on the Beltline Thursday morning.

The woman is in her 20's and is from Dane County, but her name has not yet been released.

The crash happened on the westbound side of the Beltline between S. Stoughton Road and Interstate 90.

 Madison police are investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.