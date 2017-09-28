Woman faces 14 charges after Grant County campground crash

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- The woman Grant County authorities say drunkenly drove over a tent at a campground last month has been charged in the case.

Court records indicate Stacy Smith faces 14 total charges, with six of them being felony charges. Those charges include Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.

Authorities say Smith, 32, lost control of her SUV on August 12 and drove over a tent at River of Lakes Campground in Bagley, then backed up over the tent. All seven people inside suffered at least minor injuries and some were hospitalized for days.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Smith, of Boscobel. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for October 16.