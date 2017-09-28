Woman faces 14 charges after Grant County campground crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman faces 14 charges after Grant County campground crash

Posted: Updated:

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- The woman Grant County authorities say drunkenly drove over a tent at a campground last month has been charged in the case.

Court records indicate Stacy Smith faces 14 total charges, with six of them being felony charges. Those charges include Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.

Authorities say Smith, 32, lost control of her SUV on August 12 and drove over a tent at River of Lakes Campground in Bagley, then backed up over the tent. All seven people inside suffered at least minor injuries and some were hospitalized for days.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Smith, of Boscobel. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for October 16.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.