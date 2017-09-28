Madison police looking for suspicious van after incident involving nine-year-old

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a white van after a nine-year-old told police two men tried to get her to come to the van Wednesday.

Police say this happened just before 3:30 in the afternoon. The Chavez Elementary student says she sprinted home after two men in a white van contacted her as she walked home from school near the intersection of Golden Copper Lane and Mader Drive. She says one of the men tried to get her to come to the van, so she ran. She also thinks the van tried to follow her.

The girl told police both men were white, with one appearing to be in his 20's and the other appearing to be in his 40's. She said both looked "dirty." She described the van as white with no rear windows and some scratches.

Madison police are working with the Madison Metropolitan School District in this investigation.