Two arrested for killing, stealing buck from Rock County deer farm

TOWN OF FULTON (WKOW ) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says two men have been arrested for the theft of a buck from a deer farm in the town of Fulton.

The sheriff's office says Daniel Deegan reported the buck stolen to Fulton police on Sept. 25, and told an officer there was evidence in the pen that the buck had been shot and killed with an arrow.

Deegan told police he had seen a social media post on Sept. 22 that included a picture of a buck killed locally by a bow hunter, and he thought the buck was his missing deer.

Police identified the person in the photo as Darrick Edward Matthew Riggs of Whitewater. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was ale to tell authorities this deer kill had been registered in Jefferson County.

On Wednesday, a Rock County deputy visited Riggs at his Whitewater address, where he admitted to killing the deer and taking it home. He said he had to throw the meat away because he believed it was spoiled, but kept the horns. Riggs also told investigators his step-brother Christopher assisted in the killing and the removal of the deer.

Authorities say Riggs went into a building on the property and cut cables to surveillance cameras.

Riggs was arrested for burglary and theft of a domesticated animal. His half-brother, Christopher A. Dostal Riggs-Boss, was arrested for being party to the crime of burglary and theft of a domesticated animal. Both were then released.