Police find car used in Portage bank robbery

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Police in Portage say they've recovered the car involved in Wednesday's robbery of the Bank Mutual.

Officers released pictures of the white Chrysler Concorde on Thursday.

The Portage Police Department says two masked gunmen robbed the bank around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, then took off in the car.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle and its occupants in the Portage area to call the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174 or Columbia County Crimestoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477).