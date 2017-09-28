Two officers cleared in July shooting death of man in Johnson Cr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two officers cleared in July shooting death of man in Johnson Creek

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County District Attorney has ruled two officers were justified in using deadly force in the July 2017 shooting of 34-year-old Randy Engstrom near Johnson Creek Outlet mall.

Authorities claimed the Milwaukee man was naked and armed when he was shot and killed by Walworth County Deputy James Soneberg and Delafield Police Officer Daniel Bloedow. 

He led police from several districts on a 30-mile chase that ended outside the Johnson Creek Arby's restaurant.

The day of the July 11 incident, authorities said Engstrom was running towards the Arby's and did not stop when police told him to do so multiple times.

Witnesses also described Engstrom waiving a gun in the air and firing a gun before he was killed.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, whose deputies were not involved in the shooting, was asked to investigate, and Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ reviewed the results of the investigation before clearing Soneberg and Bloedow.

