Only on 27 News: Former Playboy Bunny reflects on Hefner's Death

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Hefner's death comes as sad news for a Lake Geneva woman who had an unexpected meeting with Playboy's iconic founder, nearly 50 years ago.

"I was a bunny, people just knew you as 'Kirsten, Bunny Kirsten'," Patti Kirchoff said about working at Playboy's first hotel and club in Lake Geneva.

"They didn't want us to use our real names," she said it was to protect her and the other girls working at what's now the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa.

Kirchoff worked two summers with Playboy.

"At a time when I think minimum wage was a dollar something, I was making $7 dollars an hour," she said.

During that time she says she felt like she was on vacation.

"Instead of a 40 hour week summer job, it was just 24 hours," she said.

Kirchoff says working for Hefner was fun, too.

"He was a good host,"

One night, while getting off work, still dressed as 'Kirsten,' she spied Hefner in the hotel's lobby. He signed her bunny costume cuff and she has it to this day.

"I've kept it ever since," she said touching the now faded white cotton. It's all because Hefner has a special place in her heart.

"It was sad because it's now an era that's now passed, it was the best job I could ever have," she said.

"I don't think it could ever be replicated," she added.