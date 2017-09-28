Portage woman missing grandmother's ashes after robbery

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A woman is missing a necklace containing her grandmother's ashes after her car was broken into a few weeks ago.

On September 14th, Cassandra Solorza parked her car in her driveway after a busy day of school shopping for her kids.

After leaving her son's brand new pair of shoes in the car, Solorza went back to the car to pick them up when she realized it had been broken into. Among the items taken from inside her vehicle were the new pair of shoes and a gold necklace that contained the ashes of her late grandmother.

"I shouldn't have taken that off," said Solorza, who wrapped the necklace around her rear view mirror. "When she passed that's all I had left of her."

When her grandmother died in August 2015, Solorza and her sister got matching necklaces in solidarity of keeping her memory alive.

"It hurts because I don't have much, so to take something super important from me is even harder," she said.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Brianna Mootz after she allegedly broke into homes and cars, stealing tools, cash, drugs, and electronics from six different people in Portage. She is accused of breaking into Solorza's SUV and stealing her necklace.

"[The necklace] that's my little piece of her and it's gone now because someone was just greedy and wanted it," Solorza said.

To make matters worse, Solorza says a few days after the break-in her SUV was keyed.

"I feel attacked and very threatened," she said, as she anxiously waits by the phone hoping someone returns her missing necklace. "I just hope [police] get a hint or a clue to where it is."

Mootz is in custody in Columbia County Jail. She faces 14 offenses including theft, burglary, and criminal damage to property.