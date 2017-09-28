Wisconsin's Big Secret: Playboy's first hotel & club located in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Believe it or not, Playboy has a long history with Wisconsin.

"It was so beautiful," Former Playboy Hotel & Club Maitre D, Jerry Pawlak said about the first Playboy property of its kind in Lake Geneva.

"Lake Geneva is so centrally located to Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago and Rockford, that's how he [Hugh Hefner] came up with the resort to appeal to the couples market," Grand Geneva General Manager Steve Magnuson said. Magnuson says his company bought the property in the 80's after Playboy sold it to another company.

"It was first class, first class all the way," Pawlak said. He worked there nearly a decade and remembers Hefner well.

"He came many times, he would throw a party after the show," he said.

At 83, Pawlak even recalls the off the menu oddball meal request Hefner had for the French five-star chef.

"Fried chicken and mashed potatoes, God's truth!," he said. "We didn't have any chicken upstairs and had to get chicken from the Playmate bar," he said.

Pawlak says Hefner never drank anything but Pepsi while at the Playboy hotel and club. In fact, it wasn't a wild place to work.

"Everything was class to tell you the truth I never see anything harmful from playboy," he said. No drugs or crazy parties either, Pawlak exclaimed.

"It was that era, we had a dress code in the VIP room, you had to wear a tie just to go to dinner," he said.

"Heffner really expected the best," he added.